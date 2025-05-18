Troluce Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 0.1% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.1%

AJG opened at $342.12 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $244.60 and a 12 month high of $350.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $307.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.57.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.59, for a total value of $2,505,260.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,029,771.80. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

