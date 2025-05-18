Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 365 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,354 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.3% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 23,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,861,000. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley bought 86,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. This represents a 14.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex bought 17,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. This represents a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of UNH opened at $291.24 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $470.82 and its 200-day moving average is $513.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $513.00 to $362.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

