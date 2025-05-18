Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. Invests $51.38 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 849,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,380,000. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 5.2% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday. Dbs Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:DAL opened at $50.99 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

