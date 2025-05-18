Tairen Capital Ltd Sells 43,400 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Tairen Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,400 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for 2.3% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $15,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $2,272,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $1,445,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.83 and a 200-day moving average of $131.23. The company has a market cap of $87.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $26,322,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,866,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,256,292. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $112,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 180,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,071,779.70. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,533,331 shares of company stock valued at $195,015,055 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

