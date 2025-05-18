Tiger Pacific Capital LP Invests $8.23 Million in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 288,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,225,000. Honda Motor comprises about 2.2% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,909,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,964,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 56,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 43,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of HMC opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $34.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $36.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,371.99 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HMC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Dbs Bank cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMC

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.