Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 715.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,363 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 3.4% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $33,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

USB stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

