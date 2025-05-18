Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dollar Tree stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $86.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $121.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Douglas III bought 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,275. This trade represents a 103.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dollar Tree

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 706,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,970,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,563,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.