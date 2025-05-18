Reliance (NYSE:RS) Stock Unloaded Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Reliance stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH LONG TERM GROWTH” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $303.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.02. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $326.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.11. Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Reliance by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Reliance by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Reliance by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Reliance by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Reliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $9,356,990.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,115,919.60. The trade was a 25.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

