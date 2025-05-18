Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 6,944.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,317 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $60,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $8,869,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.69.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $209.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.57. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.77.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.