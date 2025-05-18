Trace Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $804,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Trace Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 0.7% of Trace Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 588.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,869,000 after purchasing an additional 246,540 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,596,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,591,000 after acquiring an additional 130,573 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY opened at $133.78 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.02 and its 200 day moving average is $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

