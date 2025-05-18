Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Trading Down 7.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

