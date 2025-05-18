Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT) Trading 3.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.73. Approximately 224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

Fidelity Digital Health ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $8.29 million, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Digital Health ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Digital Health ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.97% of Fidelity Digital Health ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Fidelity Digital Health ETF

The Fidelity Digital Health ETF (FDHT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Digital Health index, a market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies involved in digital health technologies. FDHT was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

