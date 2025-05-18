Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Shares Down 3% – Here’s Why

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.10 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 48.51 ($0.64). Approximately 53,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 57,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.66).

Hercules Site Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £39.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

About Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services plc is a leading technology enabled labour supply company for the UK infrastructure and construction sectors, which joined the AIM market in February 2022. Founded in 2008 by CEO Brusk Korkmaz, Hercules provides site services to a diverse range of blue-chip clients, including Balfour Beaty, Costain, Skanska, Kier, and Hill Group.

