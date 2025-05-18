Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s Why

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 119,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

