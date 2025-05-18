Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF) Shares Up 16.9% – Here’s What Happened

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Free Report) rose 16.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 16.9%

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

