Tencent (OTC:TCEHY) Shares Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Tencent Holding Ltd. (OTC:TCEHY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.03 and last traded at $65.47. 1,563,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,690,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.16.

Tencent Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $602.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.11.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company’s consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

