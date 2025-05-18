China Hongqiao Group (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Shares Down 5% – Here’s Why

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
China Hongqiao Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.
About China Hongqiao Group
China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Hongqiao Group
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Nextracker’s Solar Surge: Will It Shatter Its All-Time High?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Savvy Investors Are Raising a Glass for Heineken Stock
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
Receive News & Ratings for China Hongqiao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Hongqiao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.