China Hongqiao Group (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Shares Down 5% – Here’s Why

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

China Hongqiao Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.

About China Hongqiao Group

China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products.

