YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX) Shares Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.92. Approximately 1,274,418 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,100,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Stock Up 1.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 376,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.69% of YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF

The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in shares of other YieldMax ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains on select securities through a synthetic covered call strategy.

