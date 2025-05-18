Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. 2,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Company Profile

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

