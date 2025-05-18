TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 870,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,169,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.24. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $64.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

