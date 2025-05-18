Trace Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Trace Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 113,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,000. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 6.3% of Trace Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Avantis International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,695,000. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 563,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,608,000 after buying an additional 42,704 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 302,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,592,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $71.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $71.23.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

