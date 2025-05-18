ThornTree Capital Partners LP Takes $33.17 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

ThornTree Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 463,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,171,000. CoStar Group accounts for 4.3% of ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in CoStar Group by 17,100.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.31.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $76.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 219.97 and a beta of 0.89.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $709.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.00 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $139,745.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,534.40. The trade was a 5.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.