Teza Capital Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 766.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Clorox by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.23.

Insider Activity

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,280. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 1.0%

CLX stock opened at $136.31 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.05 and its 200-day moving average is $153.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.61%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

