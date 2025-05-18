Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,929 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,907 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 70,539 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Electronic Arts by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,982 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $151.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $130,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,126.76. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,216.10. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. StockNews.com lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

