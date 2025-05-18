Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. (UFGSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.29 on June 5th

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UFGSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2856 per share on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This is a 115.6% increase from Unipol Gruppo’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Unipol Gruppo Trading Up 3.4%
OTCMKTS UFGSY opened at C$9.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.88. Unipol Gruppo has a 52 week low of C$6.88 and a 52 week high of C$9.93.
About Unipol Gruppo
