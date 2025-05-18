High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0593 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th.

High Income Securities Fund Trading Up 0.4%

PCF opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at High Income Securities Fund

In other news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 19,296 shares of High Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $131,984.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,776.04. The trade was a 73.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Moritz A. Sell bought 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,787.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,867.01. This represents a 68.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,376 shares of company stock valued at $38,412. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About High Income Securities Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in High Income Securities Fund stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in High Income Securities Fund ( NYSE:PCF Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of High Income Securities Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.