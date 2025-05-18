Triavera Capital LLC Invests $9.06 Million in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Triavera Capital LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,000. TKO Group makes up about 4.9% of Triavera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,258,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 710,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,010,000 after purchasing an additional 422,900 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 315.5% in the fourth quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 83,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 63,094 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKO. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, Director Sonya E. Medina bought 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,302.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,860. This trade represents a 13.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Kraft bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.69 per share, for a total transaction of $492,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,215. This trade represents a 17.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,318 in the last three months. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TKO Group Trading Up 1.2%

TKO opened at $163.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.76 and a twelve month high of $179.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.54.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. Analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.16%.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

