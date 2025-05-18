Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Has $129.66 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,078,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 267,250 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner comprises 3.4% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned 1.87% of BorgWarner worth $129,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 48,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.8%

BWA opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $910,572.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,042,724.43. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,114. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.