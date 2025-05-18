Stanley Capital Management LLC Acquires 90,000 Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Stanley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 831,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Vestis makes up about 2.5% of Stanley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stanley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vestis were worth $12,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,766,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vestis by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,003,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,687 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,805,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,936,000. Finally, Birnam Oak Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,446,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vestis

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $431,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 297,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,551.70. This represents a 30.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO William J. Seward purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,270.26. This represents a 8.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vestis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Vestis Trading Down 0.7%

Vestis stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. Vestis Co. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $811.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). Vestis had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $665.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.81 million. Vestis’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

