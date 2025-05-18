NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Plans Dividend of $0.91

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.9103 per share on Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This is a 66.7% increase from NN Group’s previous dividend of $0.55.

NN Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $31.05 on Friday. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NN Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

