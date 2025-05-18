SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Acquired by Stadion Money Management LLC

Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up about 1.5% of Stadion Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stadion Money Management LLC owned about 1.54% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $19,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $146,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPIP stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $26.47.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

