State of Wyoming Buys 313 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,068 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Price Performance

NYSE GMED opened at $61.29 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.37.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $598.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GMED

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.