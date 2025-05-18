Stonepine Capital Management LLC Acquires 174,426 Shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) by 174.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,426 shares during the period. Myomo accounts for 1.4% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Myomo worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Myomo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Myomo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myomo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Myomo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Myomo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MYO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Myomo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Myomo from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Myomo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Micah Mitchell sold 48,000 shares of Myomo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,572 shares in the company, valued at $725,351.52. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Gudonis bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,380.62. This trade represents a 2.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 126,167 shares of company stock valued at $427,093 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Myomo Trading Up 10.5%

Shares of Myomo stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59. Myomo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.99 million, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.68.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Further Reading

