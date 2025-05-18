State of Wyoming Takes Position in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. State of Wyoming owned 0.15% of Grail as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Grail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Grail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Grail from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $65,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 559,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,461,797.60. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 94,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $3,190,607.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,925,894.11. This represents a 11.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,948 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,130 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grail Stock Performance

Shares of GRAL opened at $39.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. Grail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $63.99.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.03) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current year.

Grail Profile

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

Featured Articles

