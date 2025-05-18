IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming cut its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. IES makes up 0.8% of State of Wyoming’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. State of Wyoming owned approximately 0.16% of IES worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of IES by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IESC stock opened at $270.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.84. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.55 and a fifty-two week high of $320.09.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

