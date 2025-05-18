Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Has $18.46 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 5.7% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $218.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $166.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.25 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.33.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

