Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TDG. Northcoast Research raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,490.20.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,340.20, for a total transaction of $26,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,356 shares in the company, valued at $127,796,111.20. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.93, for a total value of $7,200,768.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,355,659.64. This represents a 20.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,485 shares of company stock worth $208,214,992 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,422.28 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,176.31 and a one year high of $1,488.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,360.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1,324.09. The company has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

