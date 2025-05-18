Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,542 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Equitable comprises 1.1% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $1,534,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,534,018.96. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,411.76. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,998 shares of company stock worth $6,345,563. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQH opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $56.00.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.14). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

