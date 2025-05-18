652,840 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Bought by Stockbridge Partners LLC

Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 652,840 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,260,000. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 2.9% of Stockbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $685,355,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $294,785,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,972,000 after buying an additional 1,081,501 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 29,760.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,489,000 after buying an additional 1,045,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,186,000 after buying an additional 784,741 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.92.
Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.4%
NYSE VEEV opened at $242.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.29. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.25 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,701.60. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,565. This represents a 41.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,869 shares of company stock worth $1,284,917. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Company Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
