Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Acquires 16,630 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Taylor Morrison Home accounts for 3.2% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,235,000 after buying an additional 197,880 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $93,810,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,369,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,847,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,835,000 after purchasing an additional 103,289 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 952,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $69.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $59.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average is $62.90. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

