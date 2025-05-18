Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 370 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 455.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.50.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.1%

CAT stock opened at $353.60 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The company has a market capitalization of $166.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,742.50. This trade represents a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

