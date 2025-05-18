Stonebrook Private Inc. Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Allstate by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Allstate by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,694 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Allstate by 15,062.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,119,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,748 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP raised its position in Allstate by 1,303.3% in the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 824,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,021,000 after purchasing an additional 766,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Allstate Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of ALL opened at $209.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $156.66 and a 1-year high of $212.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

