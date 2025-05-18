Jeremy Hofmann Sells 7,959 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $549,011.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,239.38. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,377 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total transaction of $369,184.82.

Zillow Group Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Z stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Z has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,082,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $475,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 345,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 126,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

