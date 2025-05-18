Dan Spaulding Sells 5,534 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $381,735.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,963.22. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, Dan Spaulding sold 3,739 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $256,719.74.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ Z opened at $69.81 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -148.53, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 288.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 74.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

