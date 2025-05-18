Tang Capital Management LLC Invests $996,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRL. Barclays upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,835.20. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.67%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

