Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Position Increased by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 121.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for 2.5% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $13,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Spotify Technology by 566.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,335,575,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 946,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,279,000 after purchasing an additional 163,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $656.02 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $288.07 and a fifty-two week high of $663.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $585.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.26 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $740.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.