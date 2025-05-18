Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,353 shares during the quarter. Juniper Networks makes up about 14.5% of Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Argus downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,827.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,651.42. This trade represents a 24.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $36.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 83.81%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

