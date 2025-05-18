Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,577,000 after buying an additional 2,532,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $239,161,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0%

VTV opened at $173.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.37.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

