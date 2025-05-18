Raiffeisen Bank International AG Invests $300,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $212,592,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 58,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $780,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $165.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.88. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.34 and a 12 month high of $190.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.67.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

See Also

