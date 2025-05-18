Agriculture Stocks To Consider – May 15th

Deere & Company, Chubb, Apollo Global Management, CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign, and Norfolk Southern are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are equity shares of companies operating in the farming and agribusiness sector—ranging from crop and livestock producers to manufacturers of farm equipment, seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides. Investing in these stocks gives exposure to commodity price swings, weather?related risks, and global food demand trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

NYSE:DE traded up $16.62 on Thursday, reaching $514.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,141,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,404. The company has a market cap of $139.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $530.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $466.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

NYSE CB traded up $9.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $290.62. 1,571,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.39 and its 200-day moving average is $280.63. Chubb has a 12-month low of $251.42 and a 12-month high of $306.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.61. 1,356,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,707. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (CNH)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Shares of CNH stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,754,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,495,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 13.21. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNH

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $243.40. 658,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,891. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $277.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

See Also